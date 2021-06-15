Remembering Jim Sicile

More
Longtime ABC News photographer Jim Sicile, who covered some of the biggest news events in the U.S. and around the world, dies at 66 from lung cancer.
0:51 | 06/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Remembering Jim Sicile

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:51","description":"Longtime ABC News photographer Jim Sicile, who covered some of the biggest news events in the U.S. and around the world, dies at 66 from lung cancer.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78278350","title":"Remembering Jim Sicile","url":"/US/video/remembering-jim-sicile-78278350"}