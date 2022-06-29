Remembering the lives lost in the Highland Park parade massacre

A mother and father, grandparents and a dyed-in-the-wool Chicagoan are among the people killed by a gunman who opened fire on a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live