Rep. Colin Allred: US shouldn't sanction Russia preemptively if Europe won't

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, who says the United States' European allies do not agree with American senators’ push for preemptive sanction against Russia.

