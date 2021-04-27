Rep. Jim Clyburn on who should replace Justice Stephen Breyer

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks to Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., about how he secured President Joe Biden’s campaign pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live