Rep. Joe Towns Jr.: ‘Our people are hurting in my district and across the state of Te

Rep. Joe Towns Jr. (D-TN) joins ABC News' Phil Lipof after five former Memphis officers were charged with second-degree murder in connection with Tyre Nichols' death.

January 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live