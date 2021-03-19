Rep. Judy Chu: ‘My heart is broken’ over Atlanta attack

More
Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Chair Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., talks about the shootings in Atlanta, rise in violence against Asian Americans in the past year and what comes next.
7:33 | 03/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rep. Judy Chu: ‘My heart is broken’ over Atlanta attack

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:33","description":"Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Chair Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., talks about the shootings in Atlanta, rise in violence against Asian Americans in the past year and what comes next.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76548194","title":"Rep. Judy Chu: ‘My heart is broken’ over Atlanta attack","url":"/US/video/rep-judy-chu-heart-broken-atlanta-attack-76548194"}