Transcript for Rep. Liz Cheney delivers Jan. 6 committee hearing opening remarks

I now recognize representative Cheney for an openin statement. Thank you very much, chairman Thompson. Thank you to all my colleagues on this committee. And thank you to each of the witnesses appearing before us today. It's because of you, you held the line, you defended all of us, you defended the capitol, and you defended the constitution of our republic and every American owes you our undying gratitude. Every American I hope will be able to hear your testimony today. And will watch the videos, the videos show the unbelievable violence and the inexcusable and intolerable cruelty that you all faced. People need to know the truth. I want to reflect briefly on the investigation we're launching today. Every one of us here today here on the dice voted for and would have preferred that these matters be investigated by an independent nonpartisan commission, composed of five prominent Americans selected by each party and modeled on the 9/11 commission, although such commission was opposed by own leadership in the house it overwhelming passed with 35 Republican members, it was defeated by Republicans in the senate, that leaves us where we are today. We can't leave the violence of January 6 and its causes uninvestigated. The American people deserve the full and open testimony of every person with knowledge of the planning and preparation for January 6. We must know what happened here at the capitol. We must also know what happened every minute of that day in the white house. Every phone call. Every conversation. Every meeting. Leading up to, during and after the attack. Honorable men and women have an obligation to step forward. If those responsible are not held accountable, and if congress does not act responsibly this will remain a cancer on our constitutional republic, undermining the peaceful transfer of power at the heart of our democratic system. We'll face the threat of more violence in the months to come and another January 6 every four years, I have been a conservative Republican since 1984 when I first voted for Ronald Reagan. I've disagreed sharply on policy and politics with almost every democratic of this committee, but in the end, we're one nation under god. The framers of our constitution recognize the danger of the vicious of partisan politics. They knew that our daily arguments could become so fierce that we might lose track of our most important obligation -- to defend the rule of law and the freedom of all Americans. That is why our framers compelled each of us to swear a solemn oath to preserve and protect the constitution. When a threat to our constitutional order arises, as it has here, we are obligated to rise above politics. This investigation must be nonpartisan. While we begin today by taking the public testimony of these four heroic men, we must also realize that the task of this committee will require persistence, we must issue and enforce subpoenas promptly, we must get to objective truth, we must overcome the many efforts that we're already seeing to cover up and obscure the facts. On January 6 and the days thereafter, almost all members of my party recognized the events of that day for what they actually were. One Republican said, quote, what's happening at the U.S. Capitol right now is unacceptable and un-american. Those participating in lawlessness and violence must be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. No member of congress should now attempt to defend the indefensible, obstruct this investigation or whitewash what happened that day. We must act in honor and duty and in the interest of our nation. America is great because we preserve our democratic institutions at all costs. Until January 6, we were proof positive for the world that a nation conceived in liberty could long endure. But now, January 6 threatens our most sacred legacy. The question for every one of us who serves in congress, for every elected official across this great nation, indeed for every American is this, will we adhere to the rule of law? Will we respect the rulings of our courts? Will we preserve the peaceful transition of power? Or, will we so blinded by partisanship that we throw away the miracle of America? Do we hate our political adversaries more than we love our country and revere our constitution? I pray that is not the case, I pray we all remember our children are watching, as we carry out this solemn and sacred duty entrusted to us, our children will know who stood for truth. And they will inherit the nation we hand to them, a republic if we can keep it. Thank you, Mr. Chairman. I yield back. Thank you, representative

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.