We begin with Facebook's decision to uphold that ban on former president trump. At least for now. Were also a time of the future of the Republican Party president Biden actually spoke about that just a few minutes ago take a listen. It seems as though the Republican Party. He's trying to identify when a stands for. And drew missed. Significant. To swim mini revolution. Cohn I'm. Have been Democrats for a long time. We've gone through periods we've had internal fights and disagreements. Don't river river and he likes us. And so as wanted to use not embarrassed by it don't find them authorities. National television last night. We badly need Republican park. We needed two party system. Start healthy it's just. Can. I think the Republicans are. Further reason trying to figure out. With the armed fishing tour and I thought it's. So for more on this let's bring in chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl our political director. Rick Klein John I'll still review first just quick reaction what do you make of president Biden's comments on this and what's your take on the state of the Republican Party right now. Bubble he's right there is a battle right now underway for the heart and soul of the Republican Party it's a battle. That pits traditional conservatives. Against those that believe the Donald Trump is either the leader of the party or somebody that the party needs. To succeed and right now did to the trunk line of the party is clearly dominated I think we're gonna see a vote next week we're Liz Cheney. The number three Republican. In the house and somebody. Who is under any measure a conservative Republican not thrown out of leadership. Well we're reckon wanna pick up front on what Johnson isn't and contested a little bit out which is other John you've you've you mentioned that. Trump isn't is dominant in the Republican Party Biden is talking Elektra haven't some kind of civil war I can't imagine. Up straight or even a district where a non trump this candidate would win. This is it did this is really trumps party. The problem may be that did that they don't accept Biden's selection may not accept the next one but how do you read where where that trump. Yeah a movement is inside the Republican Party. Well if there is a civil war than didn't delve right now Donald Trump is continuing to win round after round and it may actually be over I think there's a school of thought that says. Headed trump one be viewed the argue argument about what the soul of the party should look like guys trump this. I and the fact that this is happening now at the same time that he loses access out on us semi permanent basis at least was FaceBook account speaks city enduring appeal of trumpets and in people after January 6 thought. Well maybe it's time for the party to divorce itself from Donald Trump or maybe to some kind of the time between. President trump in the back to forces and the antitrust forces who think that he shouldn't have a role in the party's future clearly there isn't space right now and any mainstream even Republican circles for any of the traditional conservatives school of thought that John as reference think. Trump isn't is winning if it hasn't already outright one it would that the battle for what the definition of the republic. Party is and Rick you mentioned the face that decision so I want go back to that for a second you know then this isn't saying wasn't really a decision it just kept a suspension going for now. I got a kick it back to FaceBook the platform itself to decide whether trump will be banned for good or not so what does do in the meantime while he is suspended. For his possibilities of making a comeback considering how big social media was in his initial rise to power. I think it's fair to say that he would be president without FaceBook and the weighted it was used in ways that work. Both subtle and overt as a fund raising and organizing tool also is just involve a means of communication with his followers. Donald Trump desperately needs FaceBook or something like get. I've he's an amount of political comeback now he's got other avenues he has other ways to get his his message out and clearly the -- message. As it has permeated through the Republican Party even within the absence of his access to Twitter and FaceBook but this is a blow to Donald Trump. Make no mistake he and his team want to distasteful fatal light to have access the FaceBook. There may still be a path back but I've given the way that they did even the president the former president has handled this news. It doesn't look like it's gonna he's gonna make it particularly easy path he is still remain many of the the mistress the outright lies that that led to his band in the first place. And that will create his band will create issues for FaceBook but let me go back to trump and Jon Karl on this so he's. Cut down trouble now created his own feed on his own website he's releasing statements I mean. It's not like he can't speak and nobody hears and there's multibillion dollar media companies that that do very little else than. Advances goals and report every word he says. Nevertheless. Yeah how does so what is his course ahead look like. Big give and this. Current ban and what is plans are. Block I've talked to his eyes current dot com Graham political advisors about this and they say that they are actively exploring. Alternative social media platforms suggesting. Perhaps he could even be. Company that is it you know it it's not created by trump himself created by trump supporters. That we provided other social media platform that is eight that is a tough road. That said Terry you know you you point out a truth which is controlled. Is back in many ways his message is out there are just look at the way of the Republican Party is responding to him. By his you know within their to some people were kind of making fun of this notion that he's got this this new feed on on his. On his web site looks a little bit like a blog something that Terry Moran probably had fifteen years ago. Bloodied side you know it's it's it's it's a blog where he puts all his statements and with a simple click. By a a supporter can link but to that statement posted on their own social media counsel the word. Is getting out and Donald Trump is clearly sending a signal my sense is really over the past several weeks. I that he is eager to get his voice out there he's eager above. Above all to get revenge against those Republicans who he believes betrayed him in the in the final weeks of us presidency. And John it hasn't you know he's been without this digital megaphone for about four months already an as you say so far he's still holds great power over the party but it had to raise a lot of outrage. Over the issue in general his supporters say he's being censored and not just him. But other conservatives as well and now you we're looking at people on both sides supporters and critics of the president. Saying that maybe the government should get involved tear so do you think this could backfire. On the big tech companies. I. I think that this is unchartered territory in some really big fundamental issues about our democracy and about what free speech what the First Amendment needs. In the digital age. You don't want him FaceBook is it is a private company Twitter is a private company. They you know under any traditional measure would be able to determine who co owner could not use their platform. But when they become so important such an important way for a particularly political figures to get a message out. Is it okay for a company a corporation to decide which political figures can have access. To a platform. This is a aviator did did did did the primary way that many Americans get their information I mean this is. Potentially putting these companies in a position of helping determine who winds up presidential election I mean we're we're still. Three years away you know from 20/20 four but don't trump for instance where were to run for office again. I mean is it really okay. Offer for social media companies to to decide. They've got candidates not gonna get access to this very important to all of the other candidates are and what would happen and this is Donald Trump leads it's easy to. Maybe make a case for some against putting him out there what it. What what is the argument war or more what do what in the same tactics were used against Bob Bernie Sanders are against somebody on the left. You know they believe these are tough these are thorny issues. And I'm not sure the government coming in to regulate who does or does not get a chance to get a voice that is actually consistent with the original tens of the First Amendment either. But you know dim hallways warmer having this conversation. There's because there is betting a lot of very dangerous misinformation that has been spread on these platforms we saw the impact of that on January 6. And it's a question of what do you do to combat that misinformation. And there were supposed to be platforms that brought us together. And enlighten us with all the information coming to us those in the old days we thought of that map where you read through Facebook's oversight board's opinion. And it does tell us not just about FaceBook but a little bit about trump on the way he'd tried to get back on the platform. Fascinating one of the arguments dead he's back hurts me to FaceBook and its oversight board. I'll was that it did trump backers the truth from backers were not involved in the riots on January 6. And that did their argument is that outside agitators were more than likely involved in organizing that of course. Those statements fly in the face of the facts that we witnessed with our own eyes on January 6 clearly trump supporters who they are clearly this was not the actions of outside agitators. I'll but he I'll be adding new mistress knew lies to the to the pile the even in trying to make the argument that he deserves to get back on. Are well Jonathan Karl Rick Klein thanks very much on this eventful day in that trump world.

