Transcript for Republicans expected to unveil new coronavirus stimulus plan

Republicans are expected to unveil their plan today for another corona virus stimulus bill senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce is in Washington with the details on that. Diane good morning while Republicans are putting the finishing touches this morning on their plan. For the next corona virus relief bill it would provide another round of those popular 12100 dollars stimulus checks. And 105 billion dollars for schools and sixteen billion dollars. For testing in contact tracing but the big sticking point here is in these 600 dollar weekly payments. Going to help unemployed Americans make ends meet which expired. This past weekend now many Americans felt that amount was simply too high they say discourage people from going back to work. So now Republicans want to reduce that check. To 200 dollars and that could have a very real impact on the roughly thirty million Americans relying on this money. Now remember this is just the Republican plant -- at jumping off point for negotiations with Democrats and the two parties here are far apart on many of the issues. Diane it's likely to take several weeks before we see a final deal here. All right Mary Bruce for a sank Capitol Hill and now we want to. Head over to Rebecca Jarvis our chief business correspondent Rebecca what happens. To those checks in the meantime and the people who are kind of relying on them. Well Diana a number of Americans received their last 600 dollar check. This last weekend if the plan is not extended. Then it officially expires as of July 31 later this week. What people should know out there if you are currently collecting unemployment insurance is that. Your unemployment insurance will still be in place from your state but this federal assistance which has been in place as a result of the cares act since March. Will no longer exists and it's important for people to keep in mind if they are struggling right now and if they're concerned. About what not having that 600 dollars in their pock it will mean for themselves and their families. There are alternatives there are police is that people should be thinking about going now. Before the end of the program for example you can call the number on your cell phone right now 211 and that will connect you. With an individual who can walk you through additional pandemic assistance programs an additional programs. For families and individuals were struggling to make their bill payments and cover their families through. Rebecca the debater it is seems to be that some people need this money in order to put food on the table and others saying that it's too much money and it's keeping people. From going back to work so depending on how this deal plays out how was a Saul expected to affect the overall economy. Well something that people. Can be thinking about here is our role is consumers in the US economy. Our spending consumer spending accounts for 70%. Of our economic growth if consumers don't have money in their pocket. They don't have money to spend in turn we don't have growth so. When you think about what thirty million unemployed Americans without as much money in their pocket means of for the economy. It means that they are spending less money that can have a ripple effect on other jobs as well so in this debate as we think about what that money means it isn't just money for the people who are very clearly struggling. It is also a generator of growth for our economy and given that we have now spent upwards of three trillion dollars to. Help through the pandemic price says it's Miree important number one. Then our economy has growth going forward because growth is the one thing that will ultimately put people back to work. I am right Rebecca Jarvis for a thanks Rebecca.

