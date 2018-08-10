Transcript for Rescue crews searching for Utah man who vanished while hiking 3 weeks ago

But after ten days passed by without a word from him. That's milk something was wrong. Now we need to act cloture. Did not brother Josh lit from art is not last Thursday to help family searched for his baby brother. He says it wasn't unusual for them to go big east without hearing from him. But three weeks was just too long. He was very interests and he's not on the trail he is. Off to travel somewhere most likely it's that sense of adventure that worry the Ralph family. Crude bloke with car in the parking lot of the Aspen grove trail head as well of his backpack and flippers in the canyon. But the terrain had made it hard for them to find cake. It's difficult to get in when we saw so or. Church rescue team members come off the mountain. They had scratches and dings oh from the trees and branches in trying to get to some of the less easily accessible areas. And to look for jig with. Each day passing by without G-8. His family just wants answers at this meet. And we've also talk that Jake I mean this is where he chose he he would. The idea that you might be lying and out there to him would've been perfectly fine if that was resting. Thanks the Ralph Stanley as well as the Utah county sheriff's office said they will not stop searching for Jake and tell he is found. If you would like to follow their search efforts had overturn a website at good for you talk dot com. Reporting in Provo canyon Rosie land knew it was for you talk.

