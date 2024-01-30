Rescued sea turtle released back into the ocean

A 200-pound loggerhead sea turtle that was rescued by a group of fishers and the U.S. Coast Guard, iss released back into the Atlantic Ocean in Marathon, Florida.

January 30, 2024

