Residents should not return to homes until cleared by local officials: DHHS

Robert Kadlec, assistant secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, warned of the continued risk of falling debris and rising waters.
0:41 | 09/15/18

People should not return to their load to their homes or other neighborhoods until they've been cleared by their local officials and the continuing risk of falling debris rising waters are potentially great hazard but also with the loss of power we've already had one tragic death. But generator use and again that became evident in terms potentially electrocution as old carbon monoxide or poison. So we really want to reiterate the importance right now in this situation. Which will extend for several days and you heard from the other service. Of rising waters and potential high winds at least in the near term. That people should be other guard and avoid situations that put themselves and their families or neighbors at risk.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

