Responding officers take the stand in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

Law & Crime network host Brian Buckmire and ABC News’ Eva Pilgrim break down the first day of testimony for the trial of Alex Murdaugh, the South Carolina attorney accused of killing his wife and son.

January 26, 2023

