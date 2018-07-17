Transcript for Restaurant shames customer for paying in coins

Beer 88 in Lynchburg posted this photo one FaceBook. Showing how our customer nickel and dime them with lots of loose change. There's just. US currency I'm allowed to use it it's not illegal I'm not doing anything wrong. Seventeen year old Cohen multi says he used the tips he earned as a country kitchen server to treat his prince. He paid the 45 dollar tab what mostly coins and a twenty dollar Bil. It also included a ten dollar tip. We can believe they posted on FaceBook. Beer 88 posted this rebuttal saying it was just a joke. If that we didn't have any home straight hours yes now from donating it. Things. One and a half. No home training. If anybody Matt Cohen our nose Cohen knows that that is that it convenes farthest thing from the truth. And and you know he's a good kids now they're asking for an apology on that part yes I do apologize to me kids you know. I didn't see. B or 88 owner yelled lewd didn't want to be seen on camera saying she has received several threats. But she says they are standing their ground. I was going to didn't need it. And then after all they went all they'll say but you know what wind not packing now because originally we nabbed mean anything. Back to them. People kinda hot on the the hate train which seems to be happening these days they're very friendly people they're very nice and them. I just hope this kind of resolves itself.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.