-
Now Playing: Women's March 2019: Everything you need to know
-
Now Playing: Retired marine thwarts armed robbery at bar
-
Now Playing: TN boy left on the bus
-
Now Playing: Facebook privacy scandal
-
Now Playing: The search for suspects in a Georgia pharmacy robbery is on
-
Now Playing: SD woman found dead in vehicle
-
Now Playing: UPS driver busts a move for doorbell camera
-
Now Playing: Powerful storm moving east
-
Now Playing: 'Inhumane conditions' observed at 2 border patrol stations
-
Now Playing: Family gets a surprise reunion from their military dad
-
Now Playing: Family donates baby's organs as mother recovers from head-on collision
-
Now Playing: Elon Musk opens a tunnel to help with LA traffic
-
Now Playing: Is the government shutdown delayed until February?
-
Now Playing: Tornado touches down in Washington state
-
Now Playing: Holiday travel picks up
-
Now Playing: Holiday shipping rush
-
Now Playing: Deputy kills family before killing himself, sheriff says
-
Now Playing: Elon Musk unveils his tunnel prototype
-
Now Playing: Holiday shipping deadline looms
-
Now Playing: FBI wiretap recorded suspect in 2017 Halloween truck attack for 3 years prior