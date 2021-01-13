Retired Navy SEAL boasts of 'breaching the Capitol'

More
A video posted to Facebook by Adam Newbold following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol shows the former U.S. Navy SEAL on his way home from Washington, D.C.
0:31 | 01/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Retired Navy SEAL boasts of 'breaching the Capitol'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:31","description":"A video posted to Facebook by Adam Newbold following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol shows the former U.S. Navy SEAL on his way home from Washington, D.C.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75208343","title":"Retired Navy SEAL boasts of 'breaching the Capitol'","url":"/US/video/retired-navy-seal-boasts-breaching-capitol-75208343"}