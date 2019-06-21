Retired NYPD officer pulls gun on bat-wielding man on New York subway

More
The encounter was caught on cell phone video.
2:23 | 06/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Retired NYPD officer pulls gun on bat-wielding man on New York subway
And. Or. What. Hey I'm. We. Thought. Or. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:23","description":"The encounter was caught on cell phone video.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63866199","title":"Retired NYPD officer pulls gun on bat-wielding man on New York subway","url":"/US/video/retired-nypd-officer-pulls-gun-bat-wielding-man-63866199"}