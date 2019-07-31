Reverend sounds off on Trump's recent Baltimore attacks

More
Reverend Canon Kelly Brown Douglas explains how President Trump's racist rhetoric "sends the wrong message" and negatively impacts the African American community.
3:26 | 07/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Reverend sounds off on Trump's recent Baltimore attacks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:26","description":"Reverend Canon Kelly Brown Douglas explains how President Trump's racist rhetoric \"sends the wrong message\" and negatively impacts the African American community.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64683931","title":"Reverend sounds off on Trump's recent Baltimore attacks ","url":"/US/video/reverend-sounds-off-trumps-recent-baltimore-attacks-64683931"}