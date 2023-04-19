Is enough being done to reverse damage to Puerto Rico’s water supply?

For decades, many manufacturers in Puerto Rico have been receiving environmental violations that often go disregarded. Now, with dwindling water resources, is enough being done to address the damage?

April 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live