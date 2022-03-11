Revisiting the Atlanta spa shootings 1 year later

ABC News’ Juju Chang speaks with family members of victims of the mass shootings at Atlanta spas that took the lives of eight people last March and left the Asian American community reeling.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live