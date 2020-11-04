-
Now Playing: A Philadelphia bakery is selling toilet paper cakes
-
Now Playing: Philadelphia Orchestra streams performance for free
-
Now Playing: Michael, Sara and Keke talk to surprise guest Teri Hatcher
-
Now Playing: Special guest Pastor Joel Osteen
-
Now Playing: Federal government to launch relief package
-
Now Playing: New scams and cases of fraud as criminals take advantage of COVID-19 outbreak
-
Now Playing: How medical workers are keeping COVID-19 patients connected to their families
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases surge in minority communities as officials ramp up testing
-
Now Playing: What are the risks people need to be prepared for when the economy reopens?
-
Now Playing: Number of ICU patients in New York falls for 1st time since the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Happy National Pet Day from our extended family to yours
-
Now Playing: Quarantining in style: Instagram page showcases work-from-home outfits
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: April 10, 2020
-
Now Playing: Living life as normal in Utah
-
Now Playing: In Memoriam: Some of those lost to COVID-19 this week
-
Now Playing: School is closed for 55 million American children due to COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Antibody testing may help America get back to work
-
Now Playing: Severe weather watch for parts of the US
-
Now Playing: By the numbers: The stock market was closed today for Good Friday