Transcript for Riding out the storm in Louisiana

And joining us now on the phone is Ashley Thomas who rode out the storm in sulphur Louisiana Ashley how are you in your family this morning. Electronic and our Atlanta based we made it to a more secure structure and that we have been previously. The yet we are anybody error. We're all thankful her back. As we are too I promise you to hear that actually can you just walk us through a little bit about what happened last night. Oh while. I woke up around 130 everyone in the house but still a way you know keeping an eye on the weather. Around you know Ed Koch. You know unbearable what we all bunkered down underneath the kitchen table. After we got angry at a table out by now. Hi there rootless ripped off. And actuarial at all he chronic cluster are thought I get ourselves at the back and debris that prop up let it happen. And we. Went into the we just pulled everything out Whitaker but until B I had the form that perhaps most reform the program. Bernard you had data and Dade and our help shut. Came into a new construction. Next door literally directly to sort and we broke her window. Our family unit without let or can't wait to at all that day on our brand and you know by. And so when you were out at home in his closet the roof ripped off your house. Who was there with you. They let me my wife my daughter. Our aunt and our brand you at all but look. I mean what's going through your mind at that moment. We. How about my mind at that moment I've got apologizing Smart tiles because I would you know just that war. Apparently thinking that we had didn't they Clinton and her and I put her in a situation he didn't pity and. What was that decision like what made you decide to stay and ride the crowd. Well I. I'll oh. He lived through Hurricane Katrina on amid the Beagle when I hit and not it's really been airing lukewarm that conflict you know what is your partner and lender were not on echoes. You know. He finally got a generator reported all our windows. I guess again comparing it to Katrina and then when may started comparing it to Katrina and the labor or do any. So what was it like for you are you found this other you've found another house under construction and managed to get inside. How did you find that house. And how did you feel we finally got there. We literally right next door we watch that I'm out underground. Our comment let patient mindful that an entire structure of Atlanta probably never gonna rain aren't. You know that it off completely ridiculous about tiny at the center and you know he admitted that structure was much more founded in the white. And we got battered earth hour also on our street and we gathered ever went up. I don't want to include aiding and a lot storm went calm during I would get bald spot and being without. And what was it like just walking from your house to that house I imagine being on the street must've been terrifying. It was there was terrifying with what my daughter remote and but didn't have to walk in the street there are lined out but look what all the power winder because there's no we electric be an entire city so. We have our focus on the children we knew there what we're on our road that we had to make sure we could get them. After we got everybody and how we look back with our animal. And that an adult support children aren't we just hunkered down and waited it out middle of the much easier to deal went and the structure that we got a ticket to. Well the happy I know it was a rough time but it sounds like you know following here in sings getting into that closet getting to this other structure. May have made all the difference for your family so we're glad you're able to do that how do you feel. Now. I am very thankful that I paid by homeowners insurance Hong Kong. I'll I guess I'm waiting for someone I don't all the terror any you know. Covered the paper an outlook combined make around so we can figure out what the next step like that we're still currently in the duplex that we gained entry into. And I know that you called for help early this morning what are the authorities telling you. I called her a couple of reflective that I could find some local and I get all our cities. Police department just to let them know who we are where we are. When resources become available and they can't man living on the ground that we will need help when it becomes available. Time while we're glad that you are. That you are safe and that you didn't make it through this storm Ashley for you your daughter on the rest of your family as well those other families we're glad that structure was therefore you. Thank you Ashley we appreciate taking the time to talk to us.

