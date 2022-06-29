Rikers Island correction officer stabbed

A corrections officer at Rikers Island was stabbed at least 15 times in the back of his head by an inmate in an “unprovoked, heinous and callous attack,” officials said.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live