Transcript for Several risk areas for severe summer storms

You big weather headlines this morning severe weather battering the east and dangerous fire weather in the west rob joins us. From Westport Connecticut with more good morning rob. Hey good morning you know we had a widespread summer thunderstorms are really across 2 thirds of the eastern part of the country. Many of which became severe and with had some flash flooding would of this is that video overnight out of Kaplan Indiana where they add some water rescues because of the heavy rainfall there. Eastern Pennsylvania New Jersey had winds gusting to sixty miles an hour look at this severe thunderstorm and it's shelty. As Clough structure. Mother ship coming in there were damaging winds aren't flash flood watch is posted with this next cluster of thunderstorms that are developing we've got 34 pockets of severe weather potential northern plains to the Carolinas into the northeast again doing I think we'll see storms fire and you have to know which will have large hail damaging winds a brief tornado or two I think. More to the south and west toward Charlotte overnight tonight all right and fire south of Salt Lake City this is a brush fire that erupted about 200 acres. But at least thirty homes and evacuated with this is was started by fireworks are dangerous conditions there are now Lisa the next week or so but. Fire weather conditions are continue to be critical until this pattern changes with that front pushing through bluff gusty winds again that a low levels of humidity. And hot conditions this at least south of the front.

