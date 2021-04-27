What the RNC censure of Cheney & Kinzinger means for GOP

The RNC censured Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois for their roles investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. ABC News’ Rick Klein breaks down what that means for the party.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live