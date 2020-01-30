Transcript for Robber wearing blackface forgoes disguising hands

On its face the heist at the PNC bank on Pulaski highway in Maryville Tuesday afternoon. Appeared to be you were standard fare as far as bank robberies go. Came and handed her nose and that the tower and then. All she gave them the money she added that tour. And at the time Perry though police chief Alan W Miller had no reason to doubt the tellers description of the robber. The Reid to tower and tower. It was a description of black male five sat and 880. Pounds. But when police checked the bank surveillance footage of the robbery they realize while the suspect wasn't wearing a mask. It didn't mean he wasn't trying to conceal his face. They found out idol he'd love area between library jacket this was actually a white male. So initially the call out for blackmail on Burnett be a white male. Race. Now it appears the same man behind what appeared to be a textbook crime. Getting in and out of the bank and about fifteen seconds with a getaway driver waiting outside in a gray Ford Focus. May have out boxed himself. The picture of the black faced robber is spreading like wildfire on social media and news outlets around the. Hello we're getting calls from all have for me. You know 22. Covers face you know the black face and did not. Covers hands. I'm very Smart care in. But it's not a matter of if we're gonna catch him it's a matter. He's he's no need to smarts bankrupt or that there. In Perry built Jeff Hager at WM AR two news.

