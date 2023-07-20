Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies on so-called weaponization of federal government

The hearing comes after Kennedy was accused of making antisemitic comments, saying COVID-19 was targeted to certain ethnicities, but Chinese people and jews of European descent were more immune.

July 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live