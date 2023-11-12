Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in NYC

The 80-foot tall spruce has officially arrived in New York City ahead of the holiday season. The tree will be lit at the annual lighting ceremony later this month.

November 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live