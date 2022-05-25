‘Role of the Supreme Court is to be in step with the Constitution’: Carrie Severino

ABC News’ Trevor Ault spoke with Judicial Crisis Network President Carrie Severino about the conservative movement’s major victory as the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live