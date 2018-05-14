Roof collapses after Cleveland house explosion

More
A 45-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after the collapse.
0:51 | 05/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Roof collapses after Cleveland house explosion

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55158819,"title":"Roof collapses after Cleveland house explosion","duration":"0:51","description":"A 45-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after the collapse.","url":"/US/video/roof-collapses-cleveland-house-explosion-55158819","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.