Now Playing: Roof collapses after Cleveland house explosion

Now Playing: Middle school student creates website to match families with shelter pups

Now Playing: 'He didn't look our way once:' Daughter of 'Golden State Killer' victims says

Now Playing: Supporters of San Francisco mayoral candidate hurl slurs at opponent

Now Playing: Police officer seen punching 17-year-old during arrest

Now Playing: Woman serves as surrogate for own daughter's twins

Now Playing: Yale student speaks out about encounter with police

Now Playing: Live animals cause uproar at high school's prom

Now Playing: Picasso painting worth $70 million 'accidentally damaged' before auction

Now Playing: Gas prices on the rise ahead of summer travel

Now Playing: 5-year-old snatched by bear outside home

Now Playing: Hawaii braces for volcano's explosive steam eruption

Now Playing: Inside the state park where visitors dig for diamonds

Now Playing: Proud mother and son marking one very special milestone

Now Playing: Flames ripping into 15-story tower in Dubai

Now Playing: Tesla's electric car crash under investigation

Now Playing: 5-year-old girl attacked by bear, dragged from home

Now Playing: At least two new fissures opening in Hawaii

Now Playing: Tim Cook invokes Parkland students and #MeToo in speech at Duke University graduation