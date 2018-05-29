Transcript for 'Roseanne' canceled after Roseanne Barr's racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett

Roseanne Barr is known for using comedy on her reboot it showed a hot light hot button topics this off from. Practice and yeah. But a recent tweet from the start was considered no laughing matter. ABC canceling its hit show after Barr posted on Twitter Muslim Brotherhood in plain of aids had a baby equals DG day. Referring to Valerie Jarrett an African American woman and long standing senior advisor to former president Barack Obama while the comments were shocking. They weren't necessarily. The tweet causing a social media storm with some Twitter users calling the remarks racist and bigot it. The Reverend Al Sharpton calling between inexcusable. Sweeting ABC must take action now. And Wanda Sykes a consulting producer posting she wouldn't return to the show. Even see are Gilbert who plays bars daughter on the show kids in the tweet saying it does not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew. Are anyone associated with our show. It's very difficult for a network to cancel factor hat and so a lot of the critics of Roseanne Barr. Thrilled bar deleted the initial tweet apologizing hours after the comment saying she was sorry for making a bad joke about geared to politics in her looks. And says she should've known better. But within hours of the tweets ABC's president of entertainment spinning dungy issuing a statement saying. Rosie and to order statement is abhorrent repugnant and consistent with our values and we have decided to cancel her show. A repeat of Rosie and was scheduled to air tonight on ABC but the middle one now here Wednesday. Donna back ace ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.