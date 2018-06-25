-
Now Playing: Minneapolis police shoot, kill armed suspect
-
Now Playing: Suspect dead, 2 officers hurt in shooting
-
Now Playing: Reactions to the Minneapolis shooting
-
Now Playing: Teen helps blind and deaf man on Alaskan flight
-
Now Playing: NY teen killed in case of mistaken identity, police say
-
Now Playing: Who was Antwon Rose?
-
Now Playing: DNA on napkin leads to arrest in cold case
-
Now Playing: Why dripping water 'plinks' and how to stop it
-
Now Playing: Fire captain killed in shooting at senior living facility; ambush not ruled out
-
Now Playing: Wildfire destroys structures as it rages through northern California
-
Now Playing: Alligator goes for a swim at Florida beach
-
Now Playing: World's Ugliest Dog has tongues wagging
-
Now Playing: Teen athlete makes jaw-dropping slam dunk
-
Now Playing: Roughhousing reptiles stop traffic
-
Now Playing: Paddleboarder commutes across the Hudson River
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live at the NYC Pride March
-
Now Playing: Protests heat up opposing Alaskan Arctic refuge drilling
-
Now Playing: Europe retaliates with tariffs on US goods amid trade war fears
-
Now Playing: Some families separated at the border reunite as House immigration bill flops
-
Now Playing: Uber driver attacked, left for dead in Boston neighborhood