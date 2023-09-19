Rudy Giuliani sued by his lawyers for $1.4M

Rudy Giuliani owes nearly $1.4 million to the law firm that defended him, the firm, Davidoff Butcher & Citron LLP, said in a lawsuit filed in New York on Monday.

September 19, 2023

