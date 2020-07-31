Transcript for The Rundown: Top headlines for July 31, 2020

Will. Hurricane these ideas has knocked out power in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic it's now headed toward Florida's coast just signed an executive order not to declare state of emergency in every coastal counties Florida's East Coast of the impact deals in Florida over the week a lobbyist for Georgia one of five feet Wednesday afternoon eighty miles an hour big range here because David jobs in the west at all we're gonna be. Big trouble 48 inches of rain expected and without damaging winds and dangerous surf and a quarry off into the into the Carolinas potentially even impacting on the northeast. Cap. Oh hill lawmakers can't seem to agree on a pandemic economic stimulus plan. Democrats drafted a proposal months ago blaming Republicans for the delay in reaching a deal. That we don't hack that they have taken down the when they're delaying their denial they're distortions. Caused death. Speaking a letter to Clinton has caused an unnecessarily. Democrats have made it zero offers. Over the last three days zero. Thirty million Americans will be impacted from the loss of the additional 600 dollar weekly unemployment checks that had expired. Even if congress reached a deal soon there will be a lapse in benefits. I don't lot of households is actually knows all we cannot go back to. This search continues for eight Marines after a training mishap in Southern California one marine is dead and two others were injured. Search and rescue efforts continue PDA missing service members in more Indian BBC some vehicle sank off the coast of Southern California. Several ships and helicopters from the navy and the Coast Guard are involved in the search out the water is a single Mickey island Indian babies assault vehicle has sixteen personnel aboard when the incident occurred in vehicles are launched from ships at sea for beach landings and then convert armored road vehicles on land. Unclear yet what led up to the accident. They say they've solved the mystery behind the recent winner hack them politicians and celebrities. They're accusing teenagers claiming seventy year old grim part of temperament is opposed the mastermind. Make no mistake this was an eight not an ordinary seventeen year old. This was highly sophisticated attack in the neck and destabilize financial Martin's. And America across globe review and two other suspects are charged with thirty felony counts in connection with the hacked targeting Vice President Biden and former President Obama Bill Gates and Kim Kardashian and others. Few inmates have been captured after a daring escape from a jail in Oklahoma. Officials at the Oklahoma county detention center say Jose Hernandez and murder suspect. Pablo borrow blade held escaped a cell on the twelfth floor and Shimmy down the building this morning he fashioned a rope out of bed sheets to make their escape. Hernandez found her alien tablets was immediately arrested a blade oh got away but was captured after every man on. Washington State is bugging out Covert invasion of the Asian giant hornet or murder hornet. The public has also come forward stand on her own dime has said. Over a thousand traps 1080. And so we have a network 1844. Traps. Attempting to detect she can't locate the Asian giant hornets in Washington State they must be caught before mid September so they don't set up to breed.

