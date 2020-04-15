-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: April 13, 2020
-
Now Playing: Some European countries ease lockdown restrictions
-
Now Playing: Small signs that Europe is slowly coming back to life
-
Now Playing: Archaeologists reveal significance of Notre Dame design
-
Now Playing: Car goes flying after crash
-
Now Playing: Killer whale spotted in New Zealand
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus, Songkran celebrations, pack of jackals: World in Photos, April 14
-
Now Playing: China and Japan see new spike in cases as global numbers rise
-
Now Playing: Signs of Strength: ABC's James Longman's feel-good news stories
-
Now Playing: A Tale of Two Countries: Sweden, Germany take different COVID-19 approaches
-
Now Playing: People around the world found unique ways to celebrate Easter Sunday while apart
-
Now Playing: Fear of 2nd wave of COVID-19 spreads across world
-
Now Playing: Church bells ring out across Spain to honor COVID-19 victims
-
Now Playing: Iraqi police donate food to residents in need
-
Now Playing: Health worker reunites with her 6-year-old daughter
-
Now Playing: Former North Korean diplomat runs for office in Seoul
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus, Easter and tornado: World in Photos, April 13
-
Now Playing: Life after quarantine in Wuhan
-
Now Playing: Christians around the world celebrate Easter