Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: April 6, 2020

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: April 3, 2020

Now Playing: Communities of color see alarming rates of COVID-19 cases

Now Playing: Washington secretary of state discusses elections by mail

Now Playing: Wisconsin governor lost bid to postpone primary election

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Pollution down as cities stay locked down

Now Playing: Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigns

Now Playing: Nearly 10 million have filed for unemployment benefits

Now Playing: New York continues to see large COVID-19 death toll

Now Playing: Dr. Jen Ashton breaks down latest COVID-19 numbers

Now Playing: New York suffers its highest single-day spike in deaths

Now Playing: Easter bunny surprises kids with drive-by greeting

Now Playing: Auto insurance companies returning $800M in payments

Now Playing: 60M in the path of large hail, winds and possible tornadoes

Now Playing: Man holds sign outside hospital as wife receives chemotherapy

Now Playing: Frustration abounds as Wisconsin turns out for primary

Now Playing: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spends 2nd day in ICU

Now Playing: Acting Navy secretary who fired captain has resigned