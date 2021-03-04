Transcript for The Rundown: Top headlines today: April 2, 2021

War. Can't. Tonight another deadly attack at the US capitol who authorities say a man slam this car into a security check points along constitution avenue. The suspect. Rammed his car. Engine to mom I probably deserves. And then hitless relief north barricade barrier moving from the yes next time this suspect exited the vehicle. With a knife and hand our officers then engage that suspect. A lot of did not respond to admirable man has. One of the officers was fatally wounded in the encounters when the suspect fatally shot to. To when he exchange he had more leave me and I was clearly views and his KN he did. His arms and Ryan it's toward know what's. So William Billy Evans an eighteen year veteran was pronounced dead at George Washington University Hospital in the most solemn procession to a line of police cars and motorcycles. Taking his body to the city medical examiners and law enforcement urgently working tonight to determine motive sources identifying the suspect miss knowing green. Described as an African American male in his warnings that does not appear that he is known to the capitol police or possibly an apartment of the tonight president Biden ordering flags lowered to half staff. Releasing a statement saying he's quote heartbroken and remotely attacks. The train derailment killing dozens and I want to gain media near CN trying adolescents are properly meal you'll want to travel. Officials calling it the deadliest train accident in Yankee. US and Iran says they will start in direct talks with the other world powers are going to get donations back into an agreement that limits Tehran's nuclear program. Talks are set for Tuesday in Austria. We're very clear idea about the hurdles that remain we don't anticipate presently. That there are only during talks between the United States and Iran and in the process so we certainly remain in its name comes nearly three years after former president trauma Malone of the 2015 nuclear deal. Internet sensation in April that he Iraq has died. Animal adventure park in upstate New York announced enables data on its FaceBook page today according to the post April with the use of euthanized because of a worsening arthritis anywhere remembered she rose to fame and answer 12017. For the fans and admirers around the world waited for her labor watched delivery on YouTube live stream. Cable was twenty years old average life expectancy for giraffes in captivity is twenty to 25 years old. Major League Baseball saying it is moving the all star game out of Georgia after the state passed from an election overhaul bill Baseball Commissioner rob Manfred said relocating the all star game in the MLB draft is the best way to demonstrate that games values and he said fair access to voting continues to have our games unwavering support the mantra did not immediately announce a new host city for president Biden this week offered his strong support for moving the all star game from Atlanta after Georgia enacted a voting law that critics say unfairly limits access to the ballot box especially for the people of color. The Vatican nausea and celebrating Good Friday mass street Peter's basilica and hoping giving the day with a visit to the American home in nineteen vaccinations. Volunteers giving shots to the disadvantage. Churches around the world preparing for another Easter Sunday. During the pandemic.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.