Transcript for The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 31, 2021

From the from. President Biden addressing the nation about his decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan and completed one of the biggest airlift in history will remember me from more than 120000. People evacuated to safety. That it offers more than double fool most experts are possible we'll donation. No nation has ever done anything like it in all history and the work is far from over. US officials believe 100 to 200 Americans or still stuck in Afghanistan. Unable to evacuate in time yeah thousands of Afghan allies are also trying to get out. Guerrillas remain Americans. There is no deadline amid a barrage of criticism of the White House has the president doesn't regret his decision not to extend the truth withdrawal deadline. Maybe in August 31. This is not due to an arbitrary deadlines. There was designed to stay American. I just. The first male accuser in the trial of R&B star. 2007. Kelly allegedly were in the then seventeen year old into his Chicago home under the pretense that helping his budding music career Kelly then allegedly asked the victim of what he was willing to do her music. And then performed oral sex on him in another incident Kelly also allegedly summoned to the naked girl to perform a sex act on the two of them. The victim testified to the jury as part of a plea deal for attempting to bribe another witness from testifying against Kelly if convicted the 54 year old could be sentenced to 120 years in prison. He denies more charges. Nearly prosecutors are charging fifteen people what's selling and buying fake vaccine cards and jasmine Clifford in Najaf Barkley among those charged prosecutors say in Clifford allegedly sold. 215. Phony and vaccine guards on the social media. For 200 dollars each according to court documents partly. What enter a buyer's name into the New York State database for an extra 250 dollars. Today the mayor address the problem a fake vaccine cards in circulation. Either way it was a fake vaccination card that means someone has committed very serious crime literally and secondly to prison time for anyone. Who fraudulently. Creates a bluffing vaccination card that is a major offense. Clifford and Barkley are charged with conspiracy and thirteen buyers who are all nonessential workers also face a forgery charges. Mike Richards is now as the executive producer of jeopardy and wheel of fortune printers had come under fire for controversial remarks he made on a pod cast he hosted 12013 to twenty to fourteen and a note sent to staff members Sony executives wrote quote. We can't comment when it might step down from the host position in jeopardy he it would have minimized and destruction in internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened. This baby is making amends for his homophobic comments. Rapper exempted in an open invitation to meet with a group of nine USA join the organizations. And to quote discuss HIV Faxon and share her personal stories of living and the right thing with HIV. In a press release organizations said the 29 year old boy is genuinely engaged in the apologize. Hands listened with respect. The baby had given what some considered half hearted apologies. Which she later deleted because he was candle from high profile music events he was most recently spotted act Kanye West glistening Barney alongside Marilyn Manson who's been accused of sexual assaults.

