-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Dec. 16, 2020
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, December 17, 2020
-
Now Playing: US-Canadian border community struggles as countries stay locked down
-
Now Playing: Numerous government departments breached in massive cyberattack
-
Now Playing: Dick Durbin on relief talks: ‘The negotiations aren't complete’
-
Now Playing: Ian McKellen receives COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Snowstorm, COVID-19 spikes and holiday lights: World in Photos, Dec. 17
-
Now Playing: American teen sentenced to months in prison for breaking Cayman Islands quarantine
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus vaccine latest
-
Now Playing: "The most dangerous stunt yet"
-
Now Playing: Inside the secretive world where black market performance-enhancing drugs are made
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown - President-elect Biden taps Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary
-
Now Playing: Santa in a bubble, Georgia election, Krebs testifies: World in Photos, Dec. 16
-
Now Playing: Prince Harry, Meghan sign multi-year Spotify deal
-
Now Playing: Farm animals terrorize residents of Turkish town
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, December 15, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Dec. 15, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown – Electors seal win for Joe Biden