Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Jan. 25, 2021

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Jan. 22, 2021

Now Playing: Travel tips amid COVID-19 guidelines

Now Playing: Where do inmates fit on vaccination priority list?

Now Playing: Fitness companies adapting to age of COVID

Now Playing: Paramedic charged with vaccine scam in Florida

Now Playing: Biden announces purchase of more doses of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Early data shows real-world COVID-19 vaccine success

Now Playing: Hero 6-year-old boy bitten by dog shares update

Now Playing: Capitol Police issues formal apology for failures during deadly riot at Capitol

Now Playing: FDA issues new warning about hand sanitizer imported from Mexico

Now Playing: Powerful storms coast-to-coast bring snow and ice

Now Playing: Remembering Christina Mauser one year after she died in crash that killed Kobe Bryant

Now Playing: I lost 115 pounds and run an organization encouraging Black women to run

Now Playing: The Breakdown: Senators sworn in as impeachment trial jurors

Now Playing: COVID-19 variant concerns

Now Playing: Police officer adopts an adorable pit bull puppy

Now Playing: Dog rescued from 4-foot hole on New Jersey beach