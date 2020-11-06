Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 9, 2020

Now Playing: Rethinking a painful history

Now Playing: What does police reform look like?

Now Playing: By The Numbers: States scramble to increase vote-by-mail options amid pandemic

Now Playing: MLS Commissioner on the league’s return to play

Now Playing: Not just a Georgia Problem?

Now Playing: Pandemic causing an urban exodus

Now Playing: Manhunt after police shooting in California

Now Playing: Activists bring down Columbus statue outside Minnesota State Capitol

Now Playing: Sharks circle water near Miami Beach shoreline

Now Playing: Valedictorian's anti-racism message sparks controversy

Now Playing: Iconic debate team coach dies at 100

Now Playing: Severe weather across the US

Now Playing: Grandparents confirm bodies of 2 Idaho children have been found

Now Playing: Minneapolis police chief reveals reforms following George Floyd’s death

Now Playing: Georgia election chaos sounds alarm for other states

Now Playing: New hopes for COVID-19 vaccines as cases rise

Now Playing: Trump dismisses idea to remove Confederate names from military bases