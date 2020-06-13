-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 11, 2020
-
Now Playing: Daily COVID-19 deaths increase across 13 states
-
Now Playing: COVID-19’s impact on jazz and blues
-
Now Playing: By The Numbers: Rethinking the nearly 2,000 Confederate symbols across the country
-
Now Playing: Preserving this moment in history
-
Now Playing: Discussing race and pop culture
-
Now Playing: George Takei addresses the UCLA class of 2020 at their graduation
-
Now Playing: Kentucky state representative says he can unseat Mitch McConnell
-
Now Playing: Married couple reunited after weeks in quarantine
-
Now Playing: Apparent reversal by Starbucks
-
Now Playing: What is CHAZ?
-
Now Playing: Academy Awards taking steps to improve inclusion in the Oscar field
-
Now Playing: 75-year-old protestor suffered brain injury
-
Now Playing: Battle over symbols of Confederacy sweeping the country
-
Now Playing: Are officers under a microscope?
-
Now Playing: The standoff in Seattle
-
Now Playing: Trump to deliver acceptance speech in Jacksonville, Florida
-
Now Playing: CDC forecasts 140K deaths by July
-
Now Playing: Third grader starts weekly newsletter for local community during quarantine