Transcript for The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 30, 2020

From. A dire new warnings from the nation's top health official is and I would not be surprised if we go 200000. A day. If this is not turned around and so I am very concerned. Corona virus task force member doctor Anthony algae and the head of the CDC doctor Robert Redfield and just finding an exciting year raise are staying in US health care system remains in serious challenges become fall eat eat healthy nineteen and we'll activity. Happened simultaneously. And at least 32 states are seeing a rise in cases. Florida now has more than a 150000. Reported cases need and 14% of those tested positive there's still no federal mask requirement and many stains are mandating that I got. Callables seen by millions of Saint Louis but prosecutors are now investigating mark and Patricia McCloskey the husband and wife both employers and waving guns it's protesters marched by their homes Sunday night the couple claiming they were terrified when protesters broke down the iron gate to their minus. Treat others like the storming of the Bastille when he came down from all of the large crowd of very angry and shouting. Progressive people poured through I was terrified that we be murdered within sergeants. For their part protesters stadium where peaceful. A judge has temporarily blocked a tell all book by president trumps niece after the president's brother filed the lawsuit. The New York State judge ordered that no portion of the book can be distributed until he decides being validity of Robert Trump's claims. The president's Brothers as Mary trump had agreed not to publish such a book without permission from the family. Some family celebrated the ruling and called the book truly reprehensible Barry trump though vowed to appeal their attorneys said in a statement the book addresses matters of great public concern about a sitting president in an election year and should not be suppressed. Brooke had been due out on July 28. Military stand off between India and China selling album online and he India daddy doesn't announced owned by Chinese companies including the video sharing service. King John. While all eyes will be extinct in part of Australia by 2050. Unless immediate action is taken and that according to the new study. Then reveals Michael Wallace has been ravaged by habitat loss disease and the climate from an online now and Wallace are believed to have died in recent English buyers and according to even yearlong study logging has also in the animals' survival.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.