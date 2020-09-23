-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Sept. 21, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Sept. 17, 2020
-
Now Playing: Rep. Gaetz: 'Lockdowns have likely impacted more Americans than the virus'
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Voter Registration
-
Now Playing: Sen. Baldwin on SCOTUS Fight: ‘Our strongest hope is to engage the American public'
-
Now Playing: Communities building desks, libraries for students learning virtually
-
Now Playing: NFL fines 3 coaches and their teams more than $1 million
-
Now Playing: Both Los Angeles County deputies released from hospital after ambush
-
Now Playing: Parents share their struggles as schools reopen virtually
-
Now Playing: More than 60 people rescued from flooded highway due to Tropical Storm Beta
-
Now Playing: Wisconsin declares public health emergency over COVID-19 ‘surge’
-
Now Playing: All the celebs and public figures who have died from COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Delaware senator calls out Lindsey Graham
-
Now Playing: Iowa secretary of state addresses voter safety, postal delay concerns
-
Now Playing: Drive-in theater provides throwback fun for Black community
-
Now Playing: BLM co-founder on #DefundThePolice, Breathe Act
-
Now Playing: Kal Penn has a message for millennials and Gen Z
-
Now Playing: What America owes Native Americans
-
Now Playing: Chelsea Clinton condemns Trump’s handling of coronavirus