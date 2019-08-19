Runner walks off barefoot after gifting shoes to man on NY sidewalk

More
The man appeared to give a stranger the shoes off his feet.
1:19 | 08/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Runner walks off barefoot after gifting shoes to man on NY sidewalk
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:19","description":"The man appeared to give a stranger the shoes off his feet.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65055215","title":"Runner walks off barefoot after gifting shoes to man on NY sidewalk","url":"/US/video/runner-walks-off-barefoot-gifting-shoes-man-ny-65055215"}