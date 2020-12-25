-
Now Playing: FBI press conference on Nashville explosion
-
Now Playing: This ballet is one of the few groups performing ‘The Nutcracker’ this holiday season
-
Now Playing: Faith Friday religious leaders’ special holiday message
-
Now Playing: 'GMA3' staff and crew credits
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 relief left in limbo
-
Now Playing: Received a present that wasn't right for you? Guide to returning gifts this year
-
Now Playing: Tips to get the most from new tech presents
-
Now Playing: NBA superstar gives back with 12 days of 'Khris-Mas'
-
Now Playing: How Santa delivers presents around the world in just 1 night
-
Now Playing: Pastor Joel Osteen reflects on the meaning of Christmas during a challenging year
-
Now Playing: 2020 saw an unprecedented pandemic and global outcry for racial equality
-
Now Playing: Police chief moves to fire officer who fatally shot unarmed Black man
-
Now Playing: Fast-moving wildfire in California prompts evacuations on military base
-
Now Playing: Child rescued from home explosion in Indiana
-
Now Playing: Nurse recovers after 8 months of battling coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Hiker finds ice circle near waterfall in Maine
-
Now Playing: Do you need to get both COVID-19 vaccine shots from same manufacturer?
-
Now Playing: CDC’S updated holiday recommendations