Transcript for RV explosion in downtown Nashville described as 'intentional act'

A massive explosion rocking downtown Nashville in the early hours of Christmas morning. Officials say it was felt for miles aerial footage showing what looks like a war zone with extensive damage to buildings and cars parked near the source of the blast. This isn't the fire. Everybody to strike back at least we thought. Our authority saying just before the explosion a parked RV was playing it for boating message have also responded thing counted and are the that had a recording. Senate. A potential bomb would detonate. Within fifteen minutes Nashville police initially responded to a call of shots fired. When they found the art beat which they deemed suspicious they called for the bomb squad and when that unit arrived RB block officials calling the explosion an intentional act. And the FBI asking for the public's help. Putting everything we half. In to finding who was responsible. For what's happened here today. Law enforcement pulls it off that area while the investigation continues. For the time being don't grounded into an issue well it's going to be sealed off. Despite a debris field blocks wide only three people were transported with minor injuries. Authorities say. We have searching for other possible victims and checking to make sure buildings in the area are still structurally sound. Investigators say they are also reviewing surveillance video for clothes on a potential suspect or suspects. Avery harper ABC news New York.

