Transcript for Sacramento officer honored by police chief at memorial service

Dennis Kelly. And those sold in family. My deepest sympathies. And condolences. Please know. The tar made a real difference in countless lives in just a short amount of time. She embodied what we strive to be as police officers. She was a force for good. In the world. He soul who put more love into the world with every hour of her life. There many here today that personally knew Tara. Left Tara. And supported tar. There are thousands more. That are here. Watching on TV. And other buildings. That did not know. Tar personally. But they love. Honor and support. Which he stood for. Forested for good and stood for service to other. She loved. Being a police officer. Tar love this department and the city. And today. Is our turn to show how much we love Tara. And the entire. Soul and family. It truly. Amazing family. It's no wonder tar it was so amazing herself. Her godfather recently said to me you always knew when tar was in the room. I would say that was pretty accurate. Last Wednesday. Evil showed its face. In our city. As it sometimes death. As usual. When this happens. Someone called the Sacramento police department to help them. On this day tar and her partners. Responded. They responded to help some bay in need regardless of the circumstances. On this today. We lost an amazing person. Incredible officer. And a treasure in a city.

