Transcript for What you need to know about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines

For more on the vaccine well at in the UK what could happen here in the US we bring an infectious disease specialist and ABC news medical contributor doctor Todd Eller and doctor salary and we're seeing the vaccine being deployed in the UK the FDA believed to be on the verge of granting emergency authorization providing vaccines here in the U Rask. What do you think about how people here should see it should they be confident about the safety of vaccines. Old Deirdre I think they should be very confident I mean when you think about the advisory vaccine at 95 priests and effectiveness. At preventing disease. When you think about the fact that so far severe disease was only seen it one. Vaccine Chris participant in nine placebo participants. When you look at the overall numbers. A 162. Cases. In the placebo group of eight cases in the vaccine group this is extraordinary no serious adverse events. And increased risk beyond placebo again that's not to say that the shot doesn't hurt hey cap and it doesn't say that there won't be you don't peaks and and fevers and those will help end. And this is not just a flu shot there it is mortars more. Is caught more reacted Oceanic but the bottom line is this looks effective it looks safe and hopefully when enough people get vaccinated ultimately this will end this. Epidemic in the US and hopefully the pandemic or on the world. Doctor Alan we just heard that one of the vaccine developments announces setback in its quest for a could vaccine it based on deep creased in year in response in older patients who. What does that say each year about your patients who are older. That's right you're you're talking about and the GSK NC NN fees are fees 12 trial. And I'm what it basically says the unprecedented. Speed and the extraordinary results at which advisory committee are no vaccines have been developed. People lies the truth with respect to vaccine development. The majority of these fail and they often feel in fees one because what look very promising in animals humans don't necessarily react that way so you don't like that you need your little back to the drawing board with Rick GSK. And see energy remember they are shot against in vaccine development they know how to do this hi I'm confident. Maybe they have to use more antigen but of course it's very important that they make sure bet there's a robust immune response in the older people as well because that's the most vulnerable he. It says future though if the they're being transparent. And this is what we want this is why we want to trust the scientific integrity of these great vaccine developers. Developers and ant farm of war bringing us these vaccines. And SharePoint there are numerous companies that are working towards the same gall all at once is that's encouraging just for the world scientific community. And then of course for all the citizens to. Now how long after we get the vaccine do we need to continue wearing masks and following all the safety protocols that we are. It's such an important question and remember something I just told you got the Pfizer vaccine prevented 95%. Of disease but what I didn't tell you what we don't know yet. Is how much infection doesn't prevent because remember a lot of people who who get infected are asymptomatic. And may still be able to transmit we don't have that information yet so we can't say how well these vaccines will prevent transmission so the answer is getting this vaccine is not a licensed to take off your mask it's not a licensed tour. Get right up front and someone's face is not a license to stop wash our hands and we he still wanted to avoid crowds so hopefully with time we'll learn about this too I believe that ultimately we're going to be able to take our masks I do I think even more like maybe the second half of 2021. But remember as we learn more from these clinical trials about overall infection and the differential. We'll do well. I'll be able to give you a better sense of. But very good advice in the meantime good guidance and doctor Todd.

