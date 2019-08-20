Transcript for Sailor rescued after clinging to boat for 12 hours

After week it wins the night before the day started out as usual at Fisherman's Wharf in port Clinton. Seventeen customers boarded the water fox and headed out of harbor about two player role in saving a man's life. As react closer just look it's July shapes and too big to be a jet skiing. I realize that this is probably going to be over a more serious situation we got closer he turned around and his eyes were big around as saucers and it was. Realize a guy straddling the hauled his boat. A sailor found four and a half miles off shore his sailing vessel capsized during last night's storms. According to his wife he was trying to self report and bay home to port Clinton when the winds whipped up around 8 o'clock sending him into the water. He was capsized and no radio it lost to self vote. I'm and it happened so fast it lofts is life jacket incredibly demand survived a full half day clinging to the hold his boat. With one vessel passing earlier in the morning without notice again. Luckily captain linger Meyer had a hunch that something wasn't right off in the distance discovering the man suffering from mild hypothermia but otherwise in good spirits Dallas wet clothes off amendment customers whatever wasn't. Wasn't nailed down to them or whatever they weren't wearing night we got it on I'm and got him back warm his sword. Could really walk there was hips and legs are kind of shot but he's against it got to linger Meyer radioed the Coast Guard persistence with marble had station answering the call. We got a call this morning at approximately 7:35 in the morning dozens of individual was very lucky that he was able to make it through the night. The water fox met the Coast Guard a mile off shore who then brought the men back to safe harbor for treatment. Chief petty officer turner says the experience should serve as a cautionary tale. Make it float plan check the weather before they get out and as always Wear a life jacket.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.