Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to federal charges

Sam Bankman-Fried is being accused of defrauding customers and investors of the now bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.

January 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live